Sambhal (UP), Jan 12 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Ram Khiladi Yadav and five others for allegedly abducting and killing a 45-year-old man, police said today.

The FIR was registered yesterday at Gunnaur police station against former MLA Yadav and five others for allegedly abducting Pan Singh and then beating him badly.

"Singh was admitted to a hospital, where he died during the treatment on Jan 11," a police official said.

According to the FIR lodged by victim's brother, the former MLA and others had an old enmity with Singh because of which they abducted him on January 10.

Police said they are probing the matter for further details. PTI CORR ABN MG .

