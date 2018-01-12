Kuwait City, Jan 12 (PTI) Union minister V K Singh today called on Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah here and discussed labour issues and bilateral ties.

Oil-rich Kuwait has a large number of Indians, mostly workers. According to official data, more than eight lakh Indians are legally residing in Kuwait.

Singh, the minister of state for external affairs, had yesterday met with Dr Jinan Mohsin Ramadan Boushehri, Kuwait's Minister of Social Affairs and Labour.

"Minister of State Gen V K Singh met Sabah Al-Khalid Al- Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kuwait and discussed labour issues amongst other bilateral issues in Kuwait City," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

The Indian community is the second biggest expatriate community in Kuwait after Egyptians. PTI CPS AKJ CPS .

