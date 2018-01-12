New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The Delhi High Court today sought the AAP government's response over alleged delay in filling up 1540 posts of special educators in municipal schools here.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar further issued notice to the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board and South Delhi Municipal Corporation on the plea alleging that till date the authorities have not even conducted the examinations for these posts.

The court asked the authorities to file their status report before the next date of hearing on January 23.

The court was hearing an application moved by advocate Ashok Agarwal seeking direction to immediately issue dates for examination for filling up of the posts in terms of the advertisements issued in August last year.

It said that in pursuance to the high court's September 2009 order, the unified MCD had created as many as 1741 posts of special educators. "Out of this 1741 posts of special educator, 1540 posts are still lying vacant, that means 89 per cent posts of special educators in MCDs run schools have not been filled up so far.

Agarwal submitted that the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board was "just sitting over the matter ignoring the seriousness of the same." The application was moved in a petition by Mamta Devi and her husband Shyam Nandan, who sell vegetables in Katwaria Sarai in south Delhi.

Mamta Devi has moved the court saying her two sons with special needs have studied at government and municipality-run schools for years, but have learnt nothing and were rather made a source of entertainment.

They said their disabled sons had stopped going to the school due to lack of special educators. PTI PPS HMP ARC .

