New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) YES Foundation, the social development arm of YES Bank, today launched a programme to inculcate the spirit of responsible youth citizenship and drive social impact through the medium of films.

The fifth edition of 'YES! i am the CHANGE' (YIAC) aims at providing youth, NGOs/ social enterprises with a platform to use films as a storytelling medium to drive social impact, Yes Bank said in a statement.

The foundation has invited participation in the 'YIAC Social Filmmaking Challenge', to depict stories of change in a three-minute film.

Through this process, the bank hopes to identify 25-30 deserving NGOs/social enterprises which operate in areas of climate change, livelihood generation, gender equality etc, it said.

"YES Foundation would support these NGOs with grant of Rs 7.5 crore, for scaling up and capacity building. Additionally, grantee organisations will also receive three-year mentoring to ensure onground tangible social impact," it said. PTI DP SBT .

