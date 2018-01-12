Mathura, Jan 12 (PTI) Students chanted patriotic songs and "unfurled" a 10-kilometer long national flag as dozens of schools took part in a 'Yuva Diwas' celebration here.

"10-kilometer long tri-coloured national flag virtually unfurled,as it was held by students for that distance," convenor of the program Arya Ashok Sharma said.

The programme also saw the participation of family members of many freedom fighters and martyrs including Tantya Tope, Maharana Pratap, Chandra Shekhar Azad, and Subhas Chandra Bose among others.

The children also displayed placards of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' and 'grow more tree' to convey the messages of protecting environment and promoting girl education. PTI CORR CHT .

