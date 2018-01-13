Cuttack, Jan 13 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy received gunshot injury when he was playing with the service revolver of his friendÂ’s father at the latterÂ’s place at the High Court Colony here today, police said.

"The condition of injured Anubhav Mohanty is stated to be stable and he is currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital", said Badambadi Police Station, inspector Biranchi Narayan Pati adding that a case in this connection has been lodged.

Police said Anubhav had dropped into the house of his friend Piyush Patra, whose father Sushant Patra is an inspector in the Border Security Force (BSF). While both were playing in the house, they located SushantÂ’s service gun.

"Out of curiosity while they were observing every part of the gun, it accidentally fired and the bullet hit AnubhavÂ’s head", Pati said adding that the police have seized the revolver along with the remaining ammunitions. PTI COR AAM RG .

