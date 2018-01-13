Hyderabad, Jan 12 (PTI) Fifteen people today suffered injuries when fire broke out at a shed in a welding shop here where a diesel tanker was stationed, police said.

Pilferage was allegedly taking place at the shed and sparks there led to the fire, police said, adding that 15 people suffered injuries in the incident.

A case under relevant sections of law was being booked, police said. PTI SJR NP .

