Bulandshah (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) Two ad hoc teachers (siksha mitra) were dismissed from their services after a class 1 student was allegedly raped by her seniors in a government school, the police said today.

The father of the girl on Thursday registered a complaint against three class 5 students of raping his daughter outside the school premises, they said.

Hearing girl's shrieks, the passer-by came to her help, but the accused managed to flee, they said.

The father of the victim alleged that he complained about the incident to the school principal, but he refused to take any action.

Meanwhile, the incident was highlighted in the local media, after which two ad hoc teachers were yesterday sacked.

The Education Department dismissed two shiksha mitras from their services and suspended another seven in the matter, Basic Shiksha Adhikari Ajit Kumar said. PTI CORR DPB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.