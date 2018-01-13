Rajkot, Jan 13 (PTI) Three teenage girls died and 15 others were injured after a fire broke out during a religious event near Rajkot.

The incident took place at the "Rashtra Katha Shibir" (camp) in Pransla village of the district last night.

"The blaze erupted in the camp's women section and spread rapidly, killing three persons," District Collector Vikrant Pandey said.

A short-circuit may have led to the fire. An investigation was on to ascertain the cause, Pandey said.

A team of National Disaster Response Force and Fire Brigade personnel rescued several people from the site, Pandey added.

Rajkot (Rural) Superintendent of Police Antrip Sood said the deceased were teenage girls. About 15 people suffered burn injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced Rs 4 lakh as compensation to the family of each of the deceased.

He expressed grief over the incident and directed the Rajkot Collector to order an inquiry into the fire, a government statement said today.

The camp was being organised by spiritual leader Swami Dharmabandhuji.

Dharmabandhuji, who has been conducting the shibir for the past 20 years, said he was pained by the tragedy, which happened on the last day of the 10-day event.

The event draws prominent personalities. This year, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani attended the camp. PTI VJA KA PD BNM GVS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.