Peshawar, Jan 13 (PTI) At least four persons, including a woman and her daughter, were killed today in a head-on collision between their cab and a speeding truck in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The accident took place on on Karakoram Highway near Ghazikot Manshera district, police said.

Police and locals have recovered the bodies and shifted a girl injured in the accident to a nearby hospital.

Four persons, including a woman and her daughter, were killed in the accident, police added.

Truck driver fled after the accident. A case has been registered against the driver, police said. PTI AYZ UZM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.