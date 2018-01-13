Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) The Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Maharashtra Police has arrested seven suspected Maoists, working for the Golden Corridor Committee, formed to spread their ideology in Maharashtra and Gujarat, officials said today.

According to an official, the arrests were made after raids were conducted in the eastern suburbs of the city late last night.

Banners related to the Bhima Koregaon event held recently to mark the 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune district were seized from two of the accused, sources said.

Violence had broken out during the Bhima-Koregaon battle's 200th anniversary celebrations.

According to sources, the ATS will probe if the arrested accused were involved in the violence in Mumbai and suburbs.

"Based on specific information in connection with the movements of members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), the Kalachowki unit of the ATS initially nabbed one suspect from the Kalyan railway station yesterday," the official said.

During interrogation, he revealed he and his colleagues from the Kamraj Nagar, Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Vikhroli areas of suburban Mumbai were working for the CPI(Maoist).

After getting vital information, the ATS formed special teams and raids were carried out in Ramabai Nagar, Kamraj Nagar and Vikhroli, during which seven Maoists were arrested.

All the arrested persons were from Telangana and working for the CPI(Maoist), he said.

ATS sleuths seized incriminating documents related to the banned organisation, he added.

An offence under sections 20, 38, 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered at ATS Kalachowki and a probe is underway.

The arrested persons were produced before court, which sent them to ATS custody till January 16, the official said.

"Maoists have declared parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat as Golden Corridor for propagation of their ideology and spread of their movement in the industrial belt," he said.

During investigation, it came to light that the arrested main accused and his accomplices had been working for the Golden Corridor Committee and were in touch with Left Wing Extremism cadres from the forest divisions, he said. PTI DC NP GVS .

