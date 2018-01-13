Thane, Jan 13 (PTI) Actor Sudhir Dalvi was honoured with the Janakavi P Sawlaram award at a function here.

City mayor Meenakshi Shinde presented Dalvi a citation last night.

The award is jointly given by the Thane Municipal Corporation and the Janakavi P Savlaram Kala Samiti.

Well-known dancer Jaishree T was bestowed with the Ganga Jamuna award, which is instituted in memory of a popular song written by Sawlaram.

Dalvi first came to prominence for portraying Guru Vashishta in Ramanand Sagar's TV series "Ramayan".

He also featured in the famous TV show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and other Hindi serials. PTI CORR NRB SHD .

