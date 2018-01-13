Sambalpur (Odisha), Jan 13 (PTI) A police team from Andhra Pradesh today visited the house of a student in Sambalpur district, who died allegedly due to ragging in a college hostel in Vishakhapatnam and talked to his parents The team talked to ShreyasÂ’s Kesharwaini father, Sailesh Kesharwani and mother, Lakshmi Kesharwani at their house in Garposh area, police said.

The team also talked to ShreyasÂ’s tuition teacher, Bandana Panigrahi. Shreyas had revealed about the incident and names of the student, involved in the incident, before her teacher first, they said.

This apart, the team also discussed with one Asutosh Kesharwani, who had video graphed SreyasÂ’s statement about the incident before his death.

Circle Inspector of PM Palem Police Station, K Laxman Murthy said, as per the evidence available with us, Shreyas was assaulted. Internal injuries have been found in the post-mortem report, he said.

ShreyasÂ’s father, Sailesh Kesharwani said, the police team has assured us that the matter would be properly investigated.

On December 26, some students of the hostel allegedly thrashed Shreyas severely. He suffered injuries and informed the vice-principal of the institute about the incident, his father claimed.

Subsequently, Shreyas made a call to his father, two days after the incident took place and said that he had slipped in bathroom. He was brought back to home. But later, Shreyas complained of severe chest, legs and hands pain and subsequently, narrated the whole incident before his family.

The family members rushed him to the IGH, Rourkela and later shifted him to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar but he succumbed while undergoing treatment in Bhubaneswar on January 7. PTI COR AAM RG .

