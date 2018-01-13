Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap today took to Twitter to warn people about a fake Facebook account impersonating him.

The "Mukkabaaz" director posted a screenshot of the fake Facebook account which used his name and photo.

"This is a fake account on Facebook asking actors for private pictures... Don't fall into his trap... We have reported him," Kashyap tweeted.

Kashyap is known for giving big breaks to young and aspiring actors and has launched careers of celebs such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Kalki Koechlin and Vineet Kumar Singh. PTI RB SHD SHD .

