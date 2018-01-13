Puducherry, Jan 13 (PTI) As part of austerity measures, Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi today travelled in a state-run bus to a district in the neighbouring Tamil Nadu to see a farm project run by an NGO to protect the environment.

Bedi has been undertaking visits in and out of Puducherry on weekends since she assumed office in May 2016.

Today, she visited a project run by Society for Research and Initiatives for Sustainable Technologies and Institutions (SRISTI) in Thazhuthali village in Villupuram district.

The SRISTI foundation project is located on the Puducherry-Mailam route in Villupuram district. The NGO promotes inclusive self-sustainable and eco-friendly projects.

The purpose of the visit is to see the project run by the NGO to protect the environment and encourage ecologically beneficial farming.

Bedi led a 20-member team, including officials from Raj Nivas, and block development officers, municipal commissioners, village level workers and an IAS officer.

An official source said the Lt. Governor's office engaged a bus of the Road Transport Corp. to travel to Thazhuthali.

Had the Lt Governor used official cars, it would have required up to 20 cars, the source said, adding Bedi travelled in the bus as part of austerity measure to conserve funds.

This is the second time Bedi visited the project. She had travelled in an official car during her previous trip.

"The vehicles of government departments are now dispensed with and all of us travelled in the bus as the Lt Governor is keen to ensure austerity measures," the official source told PTI.

Bedi wanted Puducherry government officials to acquaint themselves with the technologies adopted and innovative steps followed to promote eco-friendly farming in Thazhuthali village. PTI Cor ABH .

