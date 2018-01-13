New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The Bar Council of India (BCI) today formed a seven-member team to meet all judges of the Supreme Court, barring the five seniormost judges, to discuss the present crisis in the apex court.

It passed a resolution saying no political party or leaders should take undue advantage of the situation arising out of the press conference by four senior Supreme Court judges.

BCI chairperson Manan Kumar Misra said that the apex bar body has formed the seven-member team to meet all judges of the Supreme Court barring the five seniormost judges to discuss the present crisis.

The top lawyers' body also resolved that it will take the opinion of other judges and expressed the view that such issues of judges should not be made public.

Yesterday, justices Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Jurian Joseph had mounted a virtual revolt against the chief justice, listing a litany of problems including the assigning of cases. PTI ABA MNL RKS UK SJK SC .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.