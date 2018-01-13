Patna, Jan 13 (PTI) Nearly 200 vacant posts of assistant engineers in the Bihar Road Construction department will be filled up soon, Minister Nand Kishore Yadav said today.

In a statement issued here, the minister said all the appointments will be made on contract basis and in accordance with the state's reservation policy.

Out of the 200 vacant posts, 30 are reserved for SCs, 32 for OBCs, 58 for EBCs and six for OBC women, he said adding that, overall, female candidates will get a 35 per cent quota.

Grand children of freedom fighters, receiving pension from the Centre, and those suffering from disabilities to the extent of 40 per cent or more will be entitled to horizontal reservation, Yadav added. PTI NAC RG .

