Bikaner, Jan 13 (PTI) With a colourful procession comprising of decorated camels and folk artists, the two-day international camel festival began today.

Beautifully adorned camels and performances by folk artists were the key attraction for domestic and foreign tourists who gathered at the Karni Singh stadium to participate in the fair.

The procession began from Junagarh fort and culminated at the stadium where various performances were held.

District Collector Anil Gupta, SP Sawai Singh were also present on the occasion.

Organised by the Department of Tourism, Art and Culture, Bikaner Camel Festival is a yearly event in January that the city celebrates in honor of the ship of the desert, Camel.

The event mainly includes spectacular camel performances like camel dances, camel races, neck shaking camel rides etc.

