Panaji, Jan 13 (PTI) State Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today announced that the Bird Festival of Goa would be declared as a major event from the year 2019.

Addressing participants of the festival at the Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary in Canacona, Parrikar however cautioned that having a festival on a large scale in a protected area with lots of people attending might not be feasible.

He said that the Bird Festival would be held keeping in mind the capacity of the place where it was held.

He added that it would be hosted at different places so that people have a variety of choices and more footfalls can be accommodated.

The festival, co-hosted by State Tourism Department, Economic Development Corporation and Goa Bird Conservation Network, is being held from Janaury 12-14. PTI RPS BNM .

