Bikaner, Jan 13 (PTI) Congress leader Ashok Gehlot today accused the BJP government in Rajasthan of "misusing" government machinery ahead of the January 29 bypolls in the state.

"The government is misusing government machinery in bypolls in the state. Officers are being forced by the government," Gehlot told reporters here.

He alleged that the Raje government had "stalled" all the public welfare schemes and programmes and were "misleading" people.

Fifty-five candidates are in the fray for the bypolls to Alwar and Ajmer Lok Sabha seats and Mandalgarh Assembly constituency.

Gehlot was in the city to pay condolence to former chairman of Khadi board Bhawani Shankar Sharma who died some time back. PTI Corr SDA CHT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.