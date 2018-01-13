Kolkata, Jan 13 (PTI) The West Bengal BJP unit today organised rallies outside various police stations across the state in protest against the clashes between BJP and Trinamoool Congress (TMC) activists yesterday outside the saffron party's headquarters here.

"We have organised protest rallies outside various police stations across the state. This was our protest against the brutal attack on BJP workers yesterday," BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu said.

BJP and Trinamoool Congress (TMC) activists yesterday clashed outside the saffron party's headquarters here and at another place in the city in which several workers of both the parties were injured, the police had said.

The attack outside the BJP headquarters prompted the party's West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh to demand Presidents Rule in the state alleging that law and order had gone for a toss. PTI PNT RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.