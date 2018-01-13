Ghaziabad, Jan 13 (PTI) Body of a minor girl was found from sugarcane fields at Mohiuddin Pur village in Meerut today following which an SHO was suspended for dereliction of duty.

The 15-year-old girl, daughter of a priest, had gone missing from her house at Krishna Nagar colony on December 26, police said.

According to the victim's father, the police failed to act swiftly in the case as they failed to scrutinise the mobile number given to them by him.

"SHO Modinagar, Neeraj Kumar Singh has been suspended for dereliction of duty, while Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Singh has been shifted to police head office," SSP H N Singh said.

Heavy security is being maintained in the area given the sensitivity of the case, he said.

IPS officer Ravi Kumar has been posted as the new Deputy Superintendent of Police (Circle Officer) of Modinagar, the official said.

The body has been sent for postmortem, he added. PTI CORR SRY .

