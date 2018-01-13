Alappuzha (Ker), Jan 12 (PTI) A six year-old-boy died after the toilet wall at a government-aided school here, collapsed on him, police said today.

Sebastian M Joseph, a second standard student of the school at Kuttanad in the district, suffered serious head injuries after the wall caved in yesterday, they said.

The incident happened when the boy had gone to the toilet to relieve himself during the interval.

Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, his life could not be saved, they added. PTI LGK ROH .

