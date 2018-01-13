New York, Jan 13 (PTI) Singer Camila Cabello has said that she was hurt by her former bandmates' dig at her during their VMAs performance.

At the MTV Video Music Awards, the girl group took the stage to perform their latest hit "Angel". A shadowy fifth figure appeared and then jumped off the set and fell onto the ground.

"It definitely hurt my feelings. I wasn't expecting it, I wasn't prepared for itÂ—especially because at that point I'd moved on from it. I was just like, 'What? Why?'" Cabello told The New York Times.

"I have to make space for the good stuff to happen in my life. I don't like holding onto the past, especially when it's stuff that, in my opinion, is just petty," she added.

Cabello quit the girl band in December 2016. The singer has now released her first solo album 'Camila'. PTI RB SHD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.