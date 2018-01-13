Govt New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The services of retired officials who held senior positions in the Botanical Survey of India can be availed by re-engaging them as consultants, the Environment Ministry told a parliamentary panel.

The ministry in its action taken report to the department-related parliamentary standing committee on science and technology, environment and forest said it was taking "appropriate action" to maintain availability of talent in the institute.

"After retirement of the persons holding senior positions, their services can be availed of by re-engaging them as consultants so that the knowledge acquired and experience gained over the period of time could be utilised at the advantage of BSI," it said in the report tabled in Parliament earlier this month.

The ministry also told the panel, chaired by Congress leader Anand Sharma, that it would ensure no compromise was made in the quality of services rendered and core functions of the BSI.

The committee was earlier informed that officials holding senior positions in the BSI would be retiring shortly and the new recruitment would be done at junior level only, resulting in a huge gap in the talent available at the institution.

The committee had in one of its earlier recommendations said the Environment Ministry should devise measures to improve capacity building in the institution by temporarily utilising the talent available till such time the gap in talent requirement was reduced. PTI TDS AAR .

