Case against Vairamuthu over alleged remarks on Hindu Goddess
By PTI | Published: 13th January 2018 07:44 PM |
Last Updated: 13th January 2018 07:49 PM | A+A A- |
(EDS: Adds details about protest) Rajapalayam/Coimbatore, Jan 13(PTI) A case was today registered against popular Tamil film lyricist Vairamuthu for his alleged remarks against a Hindu Goddess recently.
A row had erupted after the national award-winning lyricist had reportedly made the comments against Andal, a Hindu Goddess, at a function in Rajapalayam.
Police said a case was registered against Vairamuthu based on a complaint from a Hindu Munnani functionary, adding, investigation is on.
The complainant Suri stated that devotees of Goddess Andal were hurt by the poet's remarks, police said.
Meanwhile at Coimbatore, a group, led by Sadagopa Ramanuja Jeeyar of Manavala Maamuni Mutt, staged a demonstration near a temple demanding that Vairamuthu tender an apology.
They threatened to go on an indefinite fast if he did not do so by January 16. PTI CORR NVM ROH SS BN .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.