(EDS: Adds details about protest) Rajapalayam/Coimbatore, Jan 13(PTI) A case was today registered against popular Tamil film lyricist Vairamuthu for his alleged remarks against a Hindu Goddess recently.

A row had erupted after the national award-winning lyricist had reportedly made the comments against Andal, a Hindu Goddess, at a function in Rajapalayam.

Police said a case was registered against Vairamuthu based on a complaint from a Hindu Munnani functionary, adding, investigation is on.

The complainant Suri stated that devotees of Goddess Andal were hurt by the poet's remarks, police said.

Meanwhile at Coimbatore, a group, led by Sadagopa Ramanuja Jeeyar of Manavala Maamuni Mutt, staged a demonstration near a temple demanding that Vairamuthu tender an apology.

They threatened to go on an indefinite fast if he did not do so by January 16. PTI CORR NVM ROH SS BN .

