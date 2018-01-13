Raipur, Jan 13 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh will be leading a delegation to Australia starting Sunday to woo investors.

During the tour from January 14-24, Singh will be visiting Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Brisbane as well as other cities, where he will be holding meetings with industrial groups of Australia,officials said.

In a statement here, the chief minister said the visit was to attract investments in new sectors in the state which have immense possibilities.

These sectors include agriculture and food processing, defence-related materials manufacturing, information technology, electronics and electrical engineering, solar energy and others, the statement informed.

Investors will be apprised with the stateÂ’s industry-friendly policies as well as the availability of natural resources, he added.

"To fulfill the dreams of Prime Minister Narendra ModiÂ’s "Make in India", Chhattisgarh government has been taking several steps to encourage "Make in Chhattisgarh" by bringing investments here and creating employment opportunities for youth," Singh said. PTI TKP BNM .

