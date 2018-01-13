Charas worth Rs 2 cr seized in Bihar
By PTI | Published: 13th January 2018 06:42 PM |
Last Updated: 13th January 2018 06:47 PM | A+A A- |
Bettiah (Bihar), Jan 13 (PTI) A team of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has seized 10 kg of charas worth Rs 2 crore from a Nepali smuggler in West Champaran district, SSB sources said today.
The team on patrol duty stopped the smuggler entering India on a motorbike at a spot under Bhangaha police station late last night.
They found that he was carrying the charas worth Rs 2 crore in a plastic bag and captured him, the sources said.
The smuggler has been handed over to the police. PTI CORR AR NN KK .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.