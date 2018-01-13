Bettiah (Bihar), Jan 13 (PTI) A team of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has seized 10 kg of charas worth Rs 2 crore from a Nepali smuggler in West Champaran district, SSB sources said today.

The team on patrol duty stopped the smuggler entering India on a motorbike at a spot under Bhangaha police station late last night.

They found that he was carrying the charas worth Rs 2 crore in a plastic bag and captured him, the sources said.

The smuggler has been handed over to the police. PTI CORR AR NN KK .

