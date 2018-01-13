Chennai, Jan 13 (PTI) Chennaiyin FC 'B' made a winning debut, beating Integral Coach Factory (ICF) 1-0 today in the Don BoscoÂ–Fr McFerran Trophy All-India Football Tournament 2018 at DBYC (Red Hills) here.

Bedashwor Singh scored the winning goal in the 61st minute, slamming a low drive from a throw-in by Aimol Reamsochung, past the ICF custodian.

The first half ended goalless with both sides failing to create any clear-cut chances. The second half too progressed in a similar manner till Bedashwor Singh broke the deadlock.

Despite ICF's best attempts to find the equaliser, the CFC 'B' defence held firm to secure a win and progress to the next round, where it will meet Viva Chennai FC.

All seven new recruits from AIFF Elite Academy started the match for CFC 'B' along with reserve team players Bedashwor and Prosenjit Chakraborty.

Chennaiyin FC announced the launch of its 'B' team yesterday, which will participate in I-League Second Division and other national tournaments.

The tournament was inaugurated by Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani in the presence of actor and CFC co-owner Abhishek Bachchan. Thiruvallur District Football Association president P N Ravikumar was also present. PTI SS APR APR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.