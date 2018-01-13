Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he feels proud of the fact that cinema has the power to bring nations together.

"French Ambassador invites me to Bonjour India a Ballet performance... American Con Gen invites me for tea to meet ex Ambassador... Ambassadors/ Con Gen of Japan, Australia, Israel and Pakistan visit and pay social calls. Honoured that Cinema brings nations together," Bachchan tweeted.

The 75-year-old actor is currently busy filming his upcoming movie "Thugs of Hindostan".

The Yash Raj Films project, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheif. PTI SHD SHD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.