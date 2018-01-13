Tamluk (WB), Jan 13 (PTI) Fourteen Bangladeshi fishermen have been rescued by the Indian Coast Guard, after their trawler lost way and drifted towards Shankarpur in East Midnapore District due to a technical snag, police said today.

The fishermen had started from Bangladesh about two weeks back, but soon their trawler developed an engine malfunction and were left stranded in deep seas, a police officer said.

Coast guard officials located the trawler and rescued the fishermen yesterday, he said, adding all of them were brought to Digha Police Station.

"A report has been sent to the Bangladesh administration through official channels and we are awaiting further communication from them," the police officer said. PTI CORR RBT .

