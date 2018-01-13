New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) It was a cold and foggy morning in Delhi with the mercury dipping to two notches below the normal.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 23.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, and the minimum at 8:30 am was 5.5 degrees Celsius, a MeT department official said.

The humidity was between 35 and 100 per cent.

The visibility was recorded at 400 metres at 5:30 am, while it improved to 700 metres at 8:30 am. The skies remained clear through the day and at 5:30 pm, visibility was recorded at 3,000 metres, he said.

The weatherman has predicted shallow fog tomorrow morning and the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to settle around 6 and 23 degrees Celsius respectively, he added.

Yesterday, the minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded at eight and 23.7 degrees Celsius respectively. PTI SLB ANB .

