Shimla, Jan 13 (PTI) Cold wave today swept most parts of Himachal Pradesh with minimum temperatures further dropping in high-altitude areas of the state.

Keylong, Manali and Kalpa recorded a low of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius, minus 3 degrees Celsius and minus 1.6 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures in high-altitude and other higher hill areas stayed between minus 12 and minus 20 degrees Celsius, the MeT office said.

Bhuntar, Sundernagar and Solan shivered at minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degrees Celsius and 1 degrees Celsius while Una and Shimla recorded minimum temperatures at 2.6 degrees Celsius and 2.8 degrees Celsius.

Palampur, Nahan and Dharamshala recorded a low of 5.2 degrees Celsius, 6 degrees Celsius and 6.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the normal.

Natural sources of water froze in high-altitude areas, drastically reducing discharge in snow fed Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers.

The maximum day temperature at Una was 22.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Sundernagar 20.7 degrees Celsius, Bhuntar and Solan 18.2 degrees Celsius, Nahan 17.8 degrees Celsius, Dharamsala and Manali 14.8 degrees Celsius and Shimla 14.4 degrees Celsius.

The local MeT office has predicted dry weather in the region over the next six days up to January 19. PTI PCL ANB .

