New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Visitors at the iconic India Gate will soon be greeted with colourful musical fountains and daily light shows.

The Ministry of Urban Affairs and Housing has worked out an ambitious redevelopment plan for India Gate and Central Vista Â— the tree-lined avenue from Vijay Chowk leading up to India Gate and beyond till National Stadium involving a cost of Rs 45 crore.

"There is a plan to install three colourful musical fountains and twelve static colourful fountains around India Gate, Boat Club and the Central Vista area," a senior official said.

"Every evening musical and light shows will be planned for visitors considering the footfall at the war memorial and India Gate lawns is already high," the official added.

The work on the redevelopment plan is likely to begin in April this year with the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) being directed to execute the renovation. PTI GJS RT .

