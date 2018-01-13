Phagwara (Pb), Jan 13 (PTI) Three people, including a couple, were arrested for allegedly duping a family of Rs 42 lakh, the police said today.

Jagtar Singh, his wife Anju and their relative Ashu allegedly cheated Manminder Singh on the pretext of sending him and his family to Canada, they said, adding the accused failed to do so.

The complainant claimed he had paid Rs 42 lakh to them in installments, they said. PTI CORR CHS DPB .

