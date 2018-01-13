Los Angeles, Jan 13 (PTI) DC's 'Shazam' movie, starring Zachary Levi as Captain Marvel, will hit the theaters on April 5, 2019.

The film has also reportedly cast Mark Strong as its as- yet-unidentified villain and has David F Samberg as director, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The movie tells the story of a young boy (Asher Angel) who is able to transform into a grown-up superhero named Captain Marvel by saying the magic word "Shazam". PTI SHD SHD .

