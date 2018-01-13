Lucknow, Jan 13 (PTI) Dense to very dense fog occurred at a few places over east Uttar Pradesh today, the Met office said.

While Muzaffarnagar was the coldest at 2.6 degrees Celsius, Jhansi recorded the highest maximum temperature at 25 degrees Celsius.

The day temperatures markedly rose in Gorakhpur and Moradabad, and fell in Bareilley and Lucknow, it said.

The Met has forecast mainly dry weather across the state with shallow to moderate fog at few places over east UP and isolated places in west UP. PTI ABN DPB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.