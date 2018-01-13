New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Kay Kay Menon believes digital medium can be wonderful for the growth of quality cinema as it thrives on actors, not stars.

The actor, who was in the capital to promote his new film "Vodka Diaries", said people should not "adulterate" the new medium like television.

"For me all the digital medium, especially all the formats that you see, these are the openings for improving the status of cinema, provided we don't adulterate it like we did with TV.

"Television is a wonderful medium but we have ruined it completely. I hope it does not happen with any of these web formats. It does not require stars. It requires actors," the actor said in a group interview.

Menon says his films may not have done well in theatres but they found a second life on streaming services.

"I think I am one of the pioneers of this. My films have not been watched in theatres but they are popular on other mediums. They have been big hits and given me lot of accolades," he said. PTI RB SHD .

