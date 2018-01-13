New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) A teenage domestic help, who was allegedly brutally assaulted by her employer, was rescued by the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) from northwest Delhi's Model Town.

The DCW received a call on its helpline-181 yesterday about a girl being illegally confined to a house in Model Town.

A DCW team along with police men reached the house where the girl was allegedly being kept in illegal confinement, a DCW statement read.

The girl was rescued and her employer, a doctor, was arrested.

The girl belongs to Ranchi, Jharkhand. Members of a placement agency had brought her to Delhi.

She was "physically and mentally tortured, confined to the house and not paid any money", said the DCW.

The girl alleged her lady employer beat her up every day.

The employer poured hot water on her and branded with a hot iron, she alleged.

The doctor had even bitten her, the girl told police.

The girl was not given food for days, according to the DCW.

Police said they have arrested the employer and are looking for members of the placement agency who brought her from Ranchi to Delhi. PTI SLB PLB GVS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.