Coimbatore, Jan 13 (PTI) Eight persons, allegedly involved in breaking three ATMs and looting Rs 30 lakh last month here, were arrested and detained under Goondas Act today, police said.

They were arrested in nearby Salem with the money looted from ATMs here on December nine and 10.

While three of them hailed from Rajasthan, three others were from Haryana and one each from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

