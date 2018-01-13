Vasai (Maha), Jan 13 (PTI) A local court has awarded life imprisonment to a 60-year-old man for repeatedly raping a minor girl.

Additional Sessions Judge N R Pradhan yesterday also slapped a fine of Rs 11,000 on convict Janardhan Kadam, a resident of Nallasopara.

Prosecutors Ujjwala Moholkar and Jaiprakash Patil told the court that the victim, then 15, and Kadam resided in the same area.

The convict stalked the victim when she used to go to college and other places. In July 2014, Kadam took the victim to his house, spiked her drinks and raped her, the court was told.

Later, on different occasions Kadam raped her by giving threats and calling her to his house, the prosecution informed the court.

The victim then informed an NGO, following which a case was registered and Kadam was arrested, the court was informed.

Accepting the submissions, the court held that the prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubt that the victim was repeatedly raped and sentenced Kadam to life imprisonment.

