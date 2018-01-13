In cross-currency trade, the rupee tumbled by a sharp 131 paise against the Japanese Yen to end at 57.27 per 100 yens from last weekend close of 55.96.

The local unit also retreated sharply against the euro to finish at 77.19 from 76.37 and drifted back British pound to settle at 86.77 per pound from 85.81 previously.

In the forward market, premium for dollar dropped further owing to sustained receiving from exporters.

The benchmark six-month forward dollar premium payable for June slumped to 129-131 paise from 133-135 paise and the far-forward contract maturing in December 2018 also declined to 266.50-268.50 paise from 269-271 paise last Friday. PTI EDM OSS .

