Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the loss of lives in the boat capsize incident off the Dahanu coast and Pawan Hans helicopter crash off the Mumbai coast today.

"Sad to know about capsizing of boat carrying school children of K L Ponda High School, Dahanu at Dahanu Parnaka Beach. 31 children have been rescued. Search operation is still on with local police and administration," Fadnavis tweeted.

Three girls drowned and five went missing after a private boat with 40 students, who were on a school picnic, capsized this morning off the coast of Dahanu in Palghar district.

Fadnavis said specialised rescue teams are at the site and a Coast Guard team is helping in the search operation.

"Injured are admitted at cottage hospital and Kamble hospital. Our deep condolences and thoughts are with the families who lost their loved ones," he said in a tweet.

Expressing sadness over the chopper crash incident, Fadnavis tweeted: "I am also pained to hear about the loss of lives in PawanHans helicopter crash off the Mumbai coast. Our deep condolences to the bereaved families." The helicopter with five ONGC personnel and two pilots on board today crashed off the city coast while heading to an oil rig at Mumbai High. So far, four bodies have been found.

The chopper Dauphin N3 had gone missing after taking off from the Juhu aerodrome at 10.30 am today. PTI MR NP GVS .

