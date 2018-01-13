New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Football Delhi today signed a MoU with ASSOCHAM for the development of the sport in the capital city.

"This is a momentous occasion for football in Delhi that Industry Chamber has come forward to encourage the development of football in the capital city of India through this MOU," said Football Delhi president Shaji Prabhakarn.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, emphasis will be given to grassroot level participation through jointly- organised events, seminars and forums.

Industry members and stakeholders in the field of infrastructure development, sports science and medicine will engage themseleves in the initiative.

As per the MoU, ASSOCHAM and Football Delhi will jointly form a task force to periodically review the progress made and take necessary steps.

ASSOCHAM's secretary general D S Rawat said, "It is ASSOCHAM's endeavour to promote sports and healthy lifestyle particularly amongst the youth." PTI AH AH .

