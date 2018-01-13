Shillong, Jan 13 (PTI) In a boost to the National PeopleÂ’s Party (NPP), an ally of the BJP at the Centre, ahead of the state election, former Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Elstone D Marak today joined the party.

NPP president Conrad K Sangma welcomed the former speaker at a rally at Adokgre village in North Garo Hills district.

Marak was earlier with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Speaking at the rally Conrad claimed that winds of change are blowing in both the Khasi-Jaintia and Garo Hills region as seen from the eight MLAs who quit their House membership and have joined the party (NPP) with the hope to oust the Congress from power.

He urged the people to vote in favour of his party in the upcoming elections for an all-round development in the state.

In his address, the former speaker claimed the NPP is the only party that can guide the state towards development.

The NPP has announced candidates in at least 51 seats of the 60 in the state.

Assembly elections are due in Meghalaya this year as the tenure of the current Assembly ends on March 6. PTI JOP RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.