Raigarh, Jan 13 (PTI) Four persons, including three girl students, were killed after a truck rammed into their motorcycle in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said today.

The mishap occurred last evening near Gurda village under Kharsia police station limits when the students were returning home from school along with an acquaintance on his motorcycle, a local police official said.

The deceased were identified as Anita (10), Punita (9), Rupali (8) and Lochan Patel (52), all hailing from Gurda, he said.

The three students, who were studying in Chodha primary school, took lift from Patel to return home. When they were about to the reach the village, their motorcycle was knocked down by a speeding truck. All four died on the spot, the official said.

The truck driver has been arrested and his vehicle was seized, he said.

A case has been registered, the officer said adding a probe was on. PTI COR TKP NRB .

