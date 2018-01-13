Lahore, Jan 13 (PTI) Fresh footage of an unidentified man allegedly involved in the rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl in Pakistan has been issued by the police, according to a media report.

The girl in Kasur district of Punjab province was abducted last week outside her home. Her body was found in a rubbish dump on Tuesday.

She had gone to a religious tuition centre near her house in Kasur city, some 50 km from Lahore, on January 5 from where a man said to be a 'serial killer' abducted her, police said.

The police has issued a fresh footage of an unidentified man whose involvement they suspect in the case, Dawn News reported.

In the new footage, a bearded man bearing a resemblance to her abductor can be seen walking through the street where the girl's house is situated. The man is seen wearing a dark coloured cap, the report said.

Police have clarified that the man is only a 'person of interest' as of now.

Police said the new video will help them make a headway in the case as it is clearer compared to the footage they had available earlier.

Yesterday, police had confirmed that the results of DNA tests carried out in the case indicated the involvement of one person in at least seven similar cases that occurred in the district over the past year.

Police authorities have been given the report of the DNA test in the girl's case, the source said.

Punjab police had earlier said a joint investigation team (JIT) has been constituted to probe the case.

The horrific case has triggered public outrage throughout the country with people demanding justice for the child.

The girl's murder was the 12th such incident reported in Kasur district in a year.

Kasur had made headlines in 2015 as well when it was revealed that a gang of pedophiles was busted for running a child sex ring in the city. PTI UZM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.