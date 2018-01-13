Los Angeles, Jan 13 (PTI) Veteran actor Gary Oldman has revealed that he proposed his wife Gisele Schmidt while dressed as Winston Churchill in a break from shooting his latest movie, "Darkest Hour".

The 59-year-old star, who recently won the Best Actor Golden Globe for his role in the "Darket Hour", said between the shots he suddenly felt an "urge" to pop the question to Schmidt.

"There was a break in the filming, and we had talked about it and I just felt the urge. We were down in the war rooms, and I took her into the map room. And as Winston Churchill, I said, 'Will you marry me?' And she said 'yes'," Oldman said during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!".

The actor tied the knot with the writer and art curator in September last year at the Los Angeles home of his manager, Doug Urbanski. PTI SHD SHD .

