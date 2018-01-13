Los Angeles, Jan 13 (PTI) George Clooney's series based on the novel "Catch-22" is nearing a series order at Hulu.

The streaming outlet has landed the limited series from Paramount Television and Anonymous Content starring, directed and executive produced by Oscar winner Clooney, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The project marks Clooney's first TV series regular role in nearly two decades, after NBC's beloved "ER".

Adapted from the 1961 Joseph Heller novel, "Catch-22" the series is set in Italy during World War II.

It focuses on Captain John Yossarian, a US Air Force bombardier who is furious because the bureaucratic rule known as Catch-22, which specifies that a concern for one's own safety in the face of dangers which are real and immediate is the process of a rational mind; a man is considered insane if he willingly continues to fly dangerous combat missions, but a request to be removed from duty is evidence of sanity and therefore makes him ineligible to be relieved from duty.

Clooney, 56, will star in the role of Colonel Cathcart.

The actor-filmmaker's producing partner Grant Heslov will also direct a portion of the series. The episodes were co- written by Luke Davies and David Michod. PTI SHD SHD .

