New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) today said it has elected Ashok Seth as chairman, Northern Region.

The northern region include states of Delhi NCT, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir.

The GJEPC was set up by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in 1966. It was one of several Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) to boost the country's exports. PTI RR MKJ .

